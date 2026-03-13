Lost Doctor Who episodes coming to BBC iPlayer

The episodes, thought to be lost, were found by Film is Fabulous! – a charitable trust run by film collectors, cinema lovers and vintage television enthusiasts. They approached BBC Archives after finding them in a private collection. BBC Archives has worked to restore the original 16mm telerecordings – meaning viewers will be able to watch them in the best possible condition via the iPlayer.

Two ‘missing’ episodes of celebrated sci-fi series Doctor Who from the 1960s will be made available for viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter.

The two episodes; The Nightmare Begins and Devil’s Planet, were from the third season titled The Daleks’ Master Plan. Written by Terry Nation, the episodes star William Hartnell as the Doctor and Peter Purves as Steven Taylor. It also featured Nicholas Courtney as Bret Vyon, Adrienne Hill as Katarina, and Kevin Stoney as Mavic Chen.

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, commented: “We’re thrilled to have worked with the team at Film is Fabulous! to bring these lost Doctor Who episodes to viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter. BBC Archives has been working to restore the original recordings and update these to broadcast quality, ensuring fans can enjoy a little extra treat with their Easter Eggs this April.”

These two episodes add to a raft of Doctor Who programming which forms The Whoniverse collection on iPlayer.