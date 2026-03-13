SES teleport hit by missile strike

A missile strike has destroyed a Teleport in Israel owned by SES of Luxembourg.

The Emek Ha’Ela satellite Earth station is based in Beit Shemesh, central Israel and suffered what has been described locally as a “barrage” of long-range precision missiles. Hezbollah claimed the Teleport serves the “Communications and Cyber Defense Division of the Israeli enemy army”, The site is a civilian-commercial teleport operated by SES.

Following the strike, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued a military censorship order clamping down on any news regarding the extent of the damage due to the site’s critical role in regional connectivity.

The Teleport distributes broadband and broadcast signals and data as well as military communications. The site reportedly contains more than 100 antennae connecting geostationary and MEO satellites.

SES has not released a statement regarding the specific operational impact on its fleet services.