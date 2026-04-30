Mediapro axes 189 staff

Mediator, the Spanish audiovisual group, reports it has reached an agreement with employee representatives to implement a workforce reduction plan at its subsidiary, Grup Mediapro SLU, as part of a broader effort to reinforce the company’s position in an audiovisual sector “undergoing profound transformation”.

The agreement provides for the departure of 189 employees, a figure lower than initiallyprojected, following the prior exit of more than 20 senior executives and the implementation of a range of cost-efficiency measures across the group.