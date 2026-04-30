Report: Piracy networks operating as organised crime syndicates

LooIP House and the Digital Citizens Alliance (DCA) have released research exposing the growing convergence between global piracy networks and organised crime. The report, Organised. Piracy. Crime.: How Global Piracy Networks Became Organized Crime Syndicates – And What Needs to be Done About It, provides comprehensive analysis of how large-scale digital piracy has evolved into a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise.

Drawing on interviews with international law enforcement agencies, analysis of criminal cases, and global survey data, the report is a culmination of a six-month investigation that details how piracy operations transformed from isolated copyright violations into sophisticated, profit-driven networks that mirror traditional organised crime syndicates in both structure and activity.

“Piracy networks are no longer just distributing stolen content – they are operating as diversified criminal enterprises,” said Jan van Voorn, CEO of IP House. “These operations are sophisticated, profit-driven, and deeply embedded in broader illicit economies. Failing to treat them as serious criminal enterprises creates critical vulnerabilities across global enforcement efforts, harming consumers worldwide.”

“Americans are increasingly targeted for harm by organised criminal networks that have diversified – drug traffickers are now piracy operators and piracy operators are now money launders,” said Tom Galvin, executive director of the Digital Citizens Alliance. “These sophisticated criminal enterprises all-too-often operate in the comfort of countries that won’t bring them to justice. These criminals pose a threat to US economic and national security. If other countries won’t address the problem, US policymakers must.”

The report finds that modern piracy networks are:

– Digital, decentralised, and borderless, operating across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously

– Highly organised and commercialised, generating significant revenue through advertising, subscriptions, piracy-as-a-service models, and other illicit trade

– Increasingly interconnected with broader criminal activity, including trafficking of drugs, humans, and weapons, illegal gambling and fraud, money laundering, and in some cases, terrorism financing

In multiple documented cases, authorities uncovered piracy operations linked to large-scale criminal enterprises. A European investigation dismantled a network generating an estimated $3.5 billion (€3bn) annually, seizing not only illicit proceeds but also drugs and weapons. In Spain, law enforcement operations revealed piracy networks involved in cryptocurrency mining, property fraud, drug trafficking, and industrial-scale money laundering. In Italy, organised crime groups have actively moved into piracy due to its high margins and relatively low risk profile.

The findings also highlight a significant awareness gap. While a majority of survey respondents in countries heavily affected by piracy—such as Brazil, India, and the Philippines—recognise the connection between piracy and organised crime, fewer respondents in countries such as the United States and Spain make that link. This disconnect has allowed piracy networks to scale rapidly, exploiting differences in legal frameworks, enforcement capabilities, and policy priorities across jurisdictions.

As a global intellectual property protection and enforcement company, IP House’s expertise served as the investigative foundation of the report, which calls for a coordinated response to global piracy to adequately address the issue, including:

– Stronger cross-border enforcement mechanisms

– Expanded legal tools, including site-blocking and enhanced criminal guidelines, to disrupt and dismantle overseas operators

– Greater alignment between public and private sector efforts

– Increased recognition of piracy as a form of organised crime

Decades ago, US policymakers responded to the rise of traditional organised crime with new legal frameworks and enforcement tools. The report suggests that a similar shift is now required to address the modern reality of organised digital piracy.

“As piracy networks continue to evolve and expand into other forms of criminal activity, the need for a coordinated, intelligence-led response has never been more urgent,” concluded van Voorn. “IP House is proud to partner with DCA to bring these dangers to light.”