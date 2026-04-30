DAZN buys ViewLift for $100m

Sports streaming platform DAZN has reached an deal to acquire ViewLift, a provider of streaming and digital solutions for content owners, in a deal valued at $100 million (€85.4m).

ViewLift’s sports clients include 15 major US pro sports teams, five Regional Sports Networks, and global sports properties (including the NBA, NHL and MLB), as well as some of the biggest names in entertainment and news. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Already the primary international destination for American sports, the announcement signals DAZN’s ambition to also play a pivotal role within the US sports ecosystem. Once complete, DAZN says the acquisition will enable it to enter the evolving distribution landscape providing comprehensive streaming and content solutions to teams and leagues impacted by disruption in the US regional sports distribution model.

The move is a significant step forward in DAZN’s US growth plans, which also include partnering with US leagues and major sporting events to accelerate their international growth.

On completion, the combination will enable DAZN to extend its platform into a flexible B2B2C and SaaS model, supporting leagues and clubs that wish to maintain their own direct-to-consumer products while benefiting from DAZN’s reach, infrastructure and integrated ecosystem. Together, DAZN and ViewLift plan to bring a compelling and future-proof offering for leagues and teams seeking to deliver their content to hometown fans, while offering highly differentiated solutions globally.

Following completion, ViewLift’s business, including its technology platform and sports portfolio, will operate as a business unit within DAZN and will continue to be led by ViewLift’s experienced executive leadership and serviced by the entire ViewLift team.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “This announcement is an exciting step forward in DAZN’s US expansion plans. ViewLift is a superb company – it’s a profitable sports technology business led by an experienced management team with deep relationships across the US sports ecosystem. The acquisition will enable DAZN to expand both its US presence and its platform capabilities – extending beyond its direct-to-consumer offering into a scalable B2B2C and SaaS model that allows leagues and clubs to operate their own digital products while leveraging DAZN’s global reach and technology. We look forward to completing the acquisition and bringing the entire team and their clients into the DAZN family. Together, we can play a pivotal role in the US sports market, supporting a growing roster of teams, leagues, and competitions with world-class technologies and experiences for their fans.”

Rick Allen, ViewLift CEO, added: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with DAZN. Sports fans around the world recognize DAZN as the global home of sport. Upon joining DAZN, we’ll bring our current clients in sports, entertainment, and news even deeper solutions to meet their evolving needs. For major US pro sports teams, the combination will offer uniquely powerful future-proofing in a disrupted market. And for up-and-coming leagues and teams, we’ll provide a full suite of digital solutions with high-quality, cost-effective technology.”