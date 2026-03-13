Cheez-It sponsors Sky One

Sky Media has announced Cheez-It as the headline sponsor of Sky One, securing a 12-month partnership that will see the brand front and centre across the channel’s return.

The partnership brokered by Sky Media, Carat and The Story Lab, gives Cheez-It year-round visibility through a high-impact sponsorship of Sky One’s post 9pm schedule. As part of the channel’s refreshed entertainment proposition, Cheez-It will align with Sky One’s comedy and personality-led programming, including Rob & Romesh Vs, Ted, The Paper and its stand-up specials. Targeting ABC1 adults, this is Cheez-It’s first TV sponsorship in the UK.

The creative idents highlight Cheez-It’s credentials – baked with real cheese, an iconic flavour and always delivered in a confident, tongue-in-cheek tone.

Elena Mancini, Marketing Lead, Cheez-It Europe, said: “It’s a real pleasure for Cheez-It to partner with Sky One as it relaunches such a beloved channel with an incredibly rich entertainment lineup. The spirit of Sky One – uplifting, energetic, and delightfully bold – is fully aligned with the Cheez-It brand and our mission to bring joyful, flavour-packed moments to people’s everyday lives. We love imagining viewers settling in for an evening of fantastic Sky One programming while enjoying some delicious Cheez-It snacks. Truly, we couldn’t dream of a better night in.”

Karin Seymour, Director of Client & Marketing at Sky Media, added: “It’s great to have Cheez-It onboard as we bring Sky One back. TV is made for the cosy, curl-up moments and perfect for Cheez-It to connect with audiences as they build their presence in the UK.”