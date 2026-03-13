Netflix opens Eyeline Studios in India

Netflix has announced the opening of its global production and innovation studio, Eyeline Studios, in Hyderabad, expanding its presence in India.

The streaming giant says the launch aligns with its global strategy “to expand its production innovation infrastructure and positions India as a core node in global production pipelines, embedding advanced visual effects, virtual production, and next-generation production technology”.

The event was led by Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios, alongside Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju, and Indian actor and film producer Rana Daggubati.

The new office spans 32,000 sqft and features technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual effects, all supported by a hybrid cloud infrastructure. The Hyderabad facility is the fifth global location for Eyeline, building on the network established in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul and London. Designed as a fully integrated part of Eyeline’s global network, the studio will contribute to high-end visual storytelling worldwide.

Reddy commented: “Hyderabad is proud to welcome Eyeline and Netflix to Telangana. Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix because both are global successes that continue to create new opportunities and careers. In many ways, both Netflix and Hyderabad are gateways bringing together opportunities and talent from across the globe. Our city has always been a place where creativity, technology and global talent converge, making it a natural home for companies shaping the future of storytelling. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to build globally relevant creative ecosystems, and I am confident that Eyeline’s presence will further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for film, technology and the AVGC sector. On behalf of the Government and the people of Telangana, I look forward to supporting their journey as they create new opportunities for talent and storytelling from Hyderabad to the world.”

Jaju said: “I am in a place where I have been brought up and which I love. Jeff met me last year, and I can’t believe this could be made so fast. This is the right place for Eyeline Studios, the place of Baahubali. We are a country with a rich history of storytellers. Entertainment lies at the cross-section of technological prowess and the art of storytelling. Hyderabad has a huge history in AVGC. Most major Hollywood studios already have small offices in Hyderabad. IICT, which was set up last year, will also have a campus here. Pan-India films are being made out of Hyderabad, and with leadership and vision, this ecosystem will continue to grow.”

Shri D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, commented: “I welcome Eyeline Studios to Hyderabad. It aligns with the vision of our Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Government to see the creative energy of Hyderabad should grow and Hyderabad becomes the capital of storytelling. Netflix’s decision to come up with their production footprint in India reflects the confidence in the creative talent available in India. Our government is always looking for skilling the talent required to tutor students. The objective of the government is to build a talent pool across VFX and animation. Technology is taking the lead and we are at the disruption of things. With Eyeline Studios, we will be number one the best storytelling place in the globe.”

Shapiro added: “India has long played a defining role in global visual effects, not just because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent here. When we looked at where to establish our presence, Hyderabad stood out immediately. It brings together a strong technology backbone, world-class engineering capability, and a film culture that understands ambition. The talent in this city and across India combines artistic craft with impeccable technical precision. That’s exactly the foundation we need to build long-term capability and contribute meaningfully to global storytelling from here.”