Disney+ rolls out Verts in US

Disney+, leaning into the short form video trend, has started rolling out its Verts service to subscribers in the US, marking the first phase of bringing vertical video content to the platform. This new feed on Disney+ aims to help users find their next title to watch, with Disney declaring “it is just the start of what will be an ongoing evolution of Verts”.

First announced at Disney’s 2026 Global Tech & Data Showcase, vertical video on Disney+ opens up a new way for fans to connect with the Disney content. With a tap of the new Verts icon in the navigation bar on mobile, users enter a vertical video feed and can swipe through a stream of scenes and moments from movies and shows on Disney+, and seamlessly add to their Watchlist or jump directly into playback.

“With the latest streaming hits and an incredible catalogue spanning more than 100 years of storytelling, we’re making it easier for fans to discover what to watch next. Verts offers a fun, fast way to explore that catalogue right from the moment users open the app. It brings the magic of Disney’s storytelling into a format that feels modern, engaging, and tailor-made for how fans already enjoy discovering video on mobile devices,” explained a Disney press statement.

In early experiments on Disney+ as well as since launch on ESPN in August, Verts has driven additional engagement, noted Disney. Much of this is attributed to a new algorithm that Disney says powers the recommendation engine for the experience to ensure that Verts feels uniquely relevant and personalised to each individual user.

Disney added that it is already exploring and experimenting with ways to expand its Verts service “far beyond content discovery”.