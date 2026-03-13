Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), has confirmed that the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas has entered an $18.75 million (€16.3m) default judgment against William Freemon, a longtime digital piracy operator leading multiple illegal IPTV services, including Streaming TV Now, Instant IPTV and TV Nitro.

Freemon also operated a reseller programme, Live TV Resellers, where he recruited others to sell subscriptions to illegal IPTV services.

In an order issued by Judge Sam A. Lindsay, the court awarded the studio plaintiffs $18.75 million in statutory damages for willful copyright infringement. The court also enjoined Freemon from engaging in further infringing activity and ordered the transfer of piracy-related domains to ACE.

Freemon’s services unlawfully provided subscribers with access to thousands of movie titles, television channels, premium content and live sports programming, undermining legitimate distribution channels and harming the creative community.

“This ruling sends a clear message to digital piracy operators: your actions have consequences,” commented Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association. “We welcome the court’s decision and remain committed to aggressively pursuing individuals and networks that threaten the creative economy.”