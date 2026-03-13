Forecast: Fibre growth to sustain Japan’s fixed services revenue

Japan’s fixed communication services revenue is set to remain largely stable between 2025 and 2030 as steady expansion in fibre broadband offsets the continued decline of traditional voice services. The shift underscores a structural transition in the country’s telecom market, where operators are prioritising high-speed connectivity and bundled offerings to defend revenue growth in an otherwise mature and highly saturated fixed-line sector, reports GlobalData, the intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s Japan Fixed Services Forecast (Q4-2025) forecasts that fixed communication services revenue in Japan will grow from $26.4 billion (€23bn) in 2025 to $26.9 billion in 2030, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just about 0.4 per cent, driven by continued growth in fixed broadband services.

Fixed voice service revenue will drop at a CAGR of 1.8 per cent over the forecast period as operators offer free voice telephony as a part of multi-play bundled plans. Fixed broadband service revenue, on the contrary, is expected to increase at a moderate CAGR of 1.3 per cent, supported by steady growth in fibre-optic access lines.

Neha Mishra, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Fibre will remain the leading broadband technology, increasing its share of total fixed broadband subscriptions from 87.9 per cent in 2025 to 88.8 per cent in 2030. Growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity, government’s focus on fibre-optic network expansion and the gradual phasing out of DSL services in the country will support the growth in fibre broadband subscriptions over the forecast period. Japan aims to achieve 99.9 per cent residential fibre-optic coverage by the end of 2027.”

NTT led the fixed broadband services market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2030. NTT maintains its leadership in the fixed voice market through its strong presence in both circuit-switched and VoIP segments. In the fixed broadband segment, NTT attracts a wide customer base by offering diverse tariff plans, including fixed-rate options and tiered pricing based on data usage, catering to both entry-level and premium users.

Neha concluded: “Japan’s fixed services market will remain defined by fiber-led connectivity and bundled digital services. As broadband becomes the core revenue engine, operators will increasingly focus on network upgrades, premium speed tiers and value-added services to sustain growth. Competitive differentiation will depend on service quality, pricing flexibility and the ability to monetise high-capacity fibre networks.”