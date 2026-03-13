Eutelsat terminates Russian Express satellite contracts

Eutelsat has ended contracts it had in place on two Russian-owned satellites. Russia’s Express AT1 and AT2 satellites had contracted leases for capacity on these satellites to complement coverage provided by the Eutelsat 36C and 36D satellites located at 36° East.

Eutelsat says AT1 has failed at its 56 degrees East position, and AT2 is planned to relocate from 140 degrees East.

“The termination of these agreements will have a low single-digit million impact on revenues, and virtually no impact on EBITDA in FY 2025-26. It does not alter any of the elements of Eutelsat’s financial objectives,” says Eutelsat. “Further to the termination of these contracts, Eutelsat’s GEO fleet now stands at 31 satellites versus 33 previously.”