France: Apple TV now live on Prime Video
April 21, 2026
Following its launch in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Brazil, the US, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico, Amazon customers in France can now subscribe to Apple TV and access hit Apple Originals series such as Hijack, Pluribus, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, The Gorge, Lent, Masters of the Air, Ted Lasso, Severance, Margo Has Money Problems (pictured) and many more, directly through Prime Video.
Apple TV is available in France through Prime Video as an add-on subscription for €9.99 per month or €99 per year.
Apple TV joins Prime Video’s catalogue of complementary subscriptions in France, such as HBO Max, Ligue 1+, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, MGM and Ciné+OCS, which are offered to customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals productions.
Amazon customers can subscribe to Apple TV without having to download any apps other than Prime Video. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.