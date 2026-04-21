Following its launch in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Brazil, the US, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico, Amazon customers in France can now subscribe to Apple TV and access hit Apple Originals series such as Hijack, Pluribus, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, The Gorge, Lent, Masters of the Air, Ted Lasso, Severance

, Margo Has Money Problems (pictured) and many more, directly through Prime Video.