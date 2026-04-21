Apple TV is available in France through Prime Video as an add-on subscription for €9.99 per month or €99 per year. 

Apple TV joins Prime Video’s catalogue of complementary subscriptions in France, such as HBO Max, Ligue 1+, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, MGM and Ciné+OCS, which are offered to customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals productions.

Amazon customers can subscribe to Apple TV without having to download any apps other than Prime Video. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.