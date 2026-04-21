ProSiebenSat.1 sells US creator business to Fixated

ProSiebenSat.1 Media is selling its North American creator business, operating under the Studio71 US brand, to Fixated. With this transaction, ProSiebenSat.1 says it is further driving its strategic focus on the entertainment business in the DACH region. The sale covers the US companies Studio71 GP, LLC and Studio71, LP including all subsidiaries.

Studio71 US was founded in 2011 under the name Collective Digital Studio and has been part of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group since 2015. The company operates an content creator network and a podcast business in North America and ranks among the top 10 US podcast networks. Studio71 US supports content creators and podcasts, particularly in the areas of social media management, video content syndication, production, and content monetisation. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated revenue of €246 million.

Fixated, headquartered in Los Angeles, offers end-to-end solutions in talent management and content production, helping creators expand their reach, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses through brand partnerships and multi-channel strategies. The transaction is supported by Eldridge Industries, the strategic partner of Fixated.

The transaction has already closed. Financial details were not disclosed.

Studio71’s operationally independent business in German-speaking countries remains part of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and is not subject to the sale.