The world is getting very anxious about AI, and who can blame them? What can AI really do, what will it be able to do, can we trust those in charge of it, can we stop them, can we stop it?

Not surprising then that politicians seem to circle the problem and then put it in the ‘too difficult’ pile. Except in the US where they aren’t so much laissez-faire as open for business: someone recently described the US regulatory regime – and not just in AI – as a slot machine; put your coin in and the rules you want pop out. And, of course, no one has more coin than the tech bros.

Can we trust the tech bros? Of course not, they’re human. On the one hand you have Anthropic resisting Pentagon demands to use it for automated weapons, and on the other there’s Palantir and Peter Theil, say no more. Maybe someone can come up with an AI platform for regulation? Or is that just becoming part of AI arms race.

There’s already AI solutions for spotting AI in essay writing, and I guess they’ll need them soon enough for scripts. The Academy of Motion Pictures has declared there will be no statues for anyone using AI in their writing or acting. But if AI is going to keep on getting better, then how will they tell?