Research: SVoDs dominate scripted Spanish TV commissions

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that subscription streamers accounted for around half of Scripted Spanish-language TV commissions in key markets in 2025, underlining their leading role in Scripted content across Spain and Latin America.

In 2025, Spanish accounted for 23 per cent of all non-English-language commissions from global streamers, with Netflix and Prime Video being the largest commissioners.

Key findings

In key territories for Spanish-language content production, global and local Subscription streamers accounted for 54 per cent of Spanish-language TV commissions in Spain and 49 per cent (52 titles) in Latin America (excluding Brazil).

For global subscription streamers, Spanish is a top choice for non-English-language content, at 23 per cent of all non-English streaming commissions last year. This is driven by both local and international audiences, who enjoy titles such as Prime Video’s Culpa Mía film trilogy.

Netflix and Prime Video were the largest VoD commissioners of Scripted Spanish-language titles in 2025. Netflix accounted for 43 per cent of all Scripted VoD commissions destined for SVoD, BVoD, AVoD and FAST platforms, while Amazon was responsible for 22 per cent. While linear players focus on long-running formats such as telenovelas, streamers favour shorter-run series and miniseries.

Scripted content spend by subscription streamers in Latin America and Spain rose by 15 per cent year-on-year to $3.7 billion (€3.1bn) in 2025. Ampere expects it to grow steadily by 19 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

Crime & Thriller remained the top genre, accounting for 32 per cent of all announced scripted Spanish-language VoD commissions in 2025, followed by Comedy at 21 per cent and Drama at 20 per cent.

Now established in the Spanish-language content landscape, global streamers have reinforced their position through further investment in production. Last year, Netflix announced a $1 billion four-year investment in Mexico and made a similar commitment to Spain.

Collaborations between global subscription streamers and local linear players have increased, with seven co-commissioned Spanish-language TV shows announced in 2025. Co-commission numbers remain comparatively low nonetheless, but there is an increasing focus on partnerships, such as distribution deals for popular content.

Recent deals highlight this trend. Disney+ and RTVE agreed to release new seasons of hit shows like MasterChef Spain on Disney+ shortly after the linear broadcast, extending the reach of local titles and expanding streaming catalogues, particularly in Unscripted content.

Natalie Cruz, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Over recent years, global Subscription streamers have established a leading role in the production and distribution of Spanish-language Scripted content. From hit series popular during Covid, such as Netflix’s Money Heist, to more recent hits like Amazon’s Culpa Mía and Netflix’s El Eternauta, the domestic and international popularity of Spanish-language titles has led to greater investment in Spanish-language content and has driven partnerships between local players and global streamers.”