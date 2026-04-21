ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 FTA on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will make both the opening match and final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 available free-to-air on Freeview via Sky Mix (channel 11). The opening match takes place on June 12th and sees England take on Sri Lanka in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Sky Mix will also house the group stage match between Scotland and Ireland (June 13th), meaning the opening games for each of the home nations will be available to all. Additionally, all 12 home nations group matches plus the semi-finals and final will be available to watch without a subscription via the Sky Sports app.

The opener at Edgbaston between England and Sri Lanka will also be shown on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and Sky One, as well as Sky Sports linear channels.

The tournament kicks off a standout summer of women’s cricket on Sky, including an historic first ever women’s Test match at Lord’s between England and India starting on 10 July, alongside The Hundred’s return later in the month.

Sky’s Chief Sports Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, said: “We believe this summer can be a defining moment for women’s cricket. By making many of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches available to everyone, we can reach new audiences, build fandom and inspire the next generation. At Sky Sports, we’re not just broadcasting women’s sport, we’re a partner in its growth, working with the ICC and ECB to make these moments as impactful as possible.”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO, International Cricket Council, added: “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is positioned as a pinnacle event in global sport and a significant fan recruitment opportunity for women’s cricket. This is a significant step by Sky Sports, our partner in the UK, and aligns with our strategy to widen access for fans across screens and stadia. The UK has a proud cricketing heritage, and moments like this, where the sport is accessible to everyone, on any screen, are how we garner attention and deepen affiliation, grow the next generation of fans, and ensure women’s cricket takes its rightful place in national and global sporting conversations. We thank Sky for their continued efforts to grow the momentum in women’s cricket and supporting the ICC in turning moments like these into movements they can be. We look forward to the flagship event starting June 12 and to the key milestones in its run-up, designed to elevate its significance.”