Sweden: 11m SVoD subs, but high churn

In the first quarter of 2026, the number of paid streaming subscriptions in Sweden amounts to 11 million, reports Mediavision. This is a new record level and corresponds to an increase of nearly 2 million subscriptions compared to the same period last year.

“The Swedish streaming market continues to grow rapidly in Q1 2026. New households are joining, while existing households are accumulating more subscriptions,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

Despite a strong increase in subscriptions during the period, the number of cancelled subscriptions is high. More than 4 million subscriptions were terminated over the past year.

“Growth in the streaming market is not one-directional. Behind the increase lies high movement both into, out of, and between subscriptions,” added Liljeqvist.

Looking at all paid streaming subscriptions that have been active at any point during the past 12 months – more than 14 million in total – only 40 per cent have been stable and ‘untouched’. The remaining 60 per cent consist of either canceled, reactivated, or new subscriptions.

“The high churn level reflects intense competition and dynamic consumer behavior, where households frequently switch between different services and packages. The strong subscription growth we have seen recently is likely not sustainable in the long term. Going forward, it will therefore become increasingly important for services to both retain customers and reactivate former subscribers,” Liljeqvist concluded.