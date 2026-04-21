IBC appoints Banham as CCO

IBC has announced the appointment of Tim Banham as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Banham brings experience in international B2B events across media, technology, telecoms and other sectors, along with a track record of developing and scaling successful products that create value for customers and partners.

“Tim’s customer-centric approach is a strong fit for IBC and the industry we serve,” commented Michael Crimp, Chief Executive Officer of IBC. “He brings fresh thinking and strong commercial leadership at an important time, as IBC continues to evolve and grow — strengthening how we connect the global industry and adapt to meet the needs of our customers in a fast-moving and dynamic media technology marketplace.”

In his role as CCO, Banham will lead IBC’s commercial strategy as the organisation builds towards IBC 2026. He will play a key role in shaping the next phase of growth across IBC’s exhibition, conference, digital platforms and year-round initiatives.

Banham joins from TM Forum, where he served as EVP and CCO, helping to grow the global alliance of more than 800 organisations spanning the connectivity ecosystem. During his tenure, he played a key role in expanding the organisation’s portfolio of services, including Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture, industry catalyst projects, and collaborative events. Prior to that, Banham held senior leadership roles at Informa, where he led the successful transition from print to diversified digital products across sectors that included telecoms, banking, IT and media.

“IBC is at an important point in its evolution, with in-person events playing an increasingly vital role in peer-to-peer knowledge exchange,” said Banham. “There is a clear opportunity to further strengthen its position at the heart of the global M&E community. I look forward to working with the IBC team to build on strong foundations — deepening client relationships, supporting industry collaboration, and driving sustainable growth.”

Banham will take up his role on June 1st, joining IBC’s senior leadership team.