France: Linear TV dominates but on-demand gaining

On-demand content consumption is firmly established in the French TV market according to Médiamétrie’s latest study, 2025 TV/Video Year. In 2025, French viewers devoted 61 per cent of their daily video time to live television, while à la carte video, including AVoD, SVoD and online videos (including social networks) represented 39 per cent of their video viewing, three points more than in 2024. The breakdown shows 24 per cent of this screentime was dedicated to online video, and 15 per cent to content from French channels and streaming platforms.

In 2025, 60 per cent of French households already subscribed to at least one paid offer (SVoD or paid TV channels), an increase of 8 points compared to 2021.The rise in online video viewing was particularly noticeable among the 35-49 year-old demographic, whose share went up by 17 per cent in the last two years, as well as among people over 50 (+21 per cent). According to Médiamétrie, users turn to streaming platforms mainly for movies and series as well as their wide range of content.

The amount of content available on these paid platforms has increased by 31 per cent since 2022, reaching 27,600 titles as st December 2025.

French AVoD players TF1, M6, Arte and France Télévisions doubled the tally of their content available in one year, to reach 9,000 unique titles.

More generally, the French TV year was highlighted by the fact that local viewers watched an average of 4 hours 14 min of video content per day, a nine-minute decrease compared to 2024. The individual TV audience also declined to two hours forty-five minutes.

This decrease is partly explained by the 2024 Olympic Games effect, suggests Laurence Deléchapt, TV & cross-media director, although DTT remains at the heart of practices.

In 2025, 72 per cent of French viewers (46.5 million people) watched television on a daily basis, whether broadcast on a linear or non-linear basis. Online video attracted 43 per cent of French population (27.3 million), while SVoD accounted for 17 per cent (10.7 million). Despite fragmentation, the gap remains massive: television remains the prime video instinct. A total of 69.1 per cent of the French audience has a daily contact with at least one item provided by a DTT broadcaster.

In such a changing ecosystem, two strategies coexist, according to Médiamétrie. “Hyper-distribution is extending the presence of content on other platforms while aggregation, like the Canal+ model, focuses on gathering BVoD and SVoD offers,” explained Deléchapt.