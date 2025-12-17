Forecast: US subscription TV revenue at $190.7bn in 2030

Parks Associates has announced the release of its Subscription Video Forecast: 2025–2030 report, offering an outlook on the future of the US TV and streaming video market. The report projects steady but moderate growth across subscription video services, with total TV and video subscriptions climbing from 719 million in 2025 to 765 million by 2030. Total subscription TV and video revenue will rise from $186.5 billion in 2025 to $190.7 billion (€161.9bn) in 2030.

The new forecast highlights a maturing yet resilient market shaped by ongoing consumer migration toward streaming, the rapid expansion of ad-supported tiers, and the continued contraction of traditional pay-TV services. The average monthly spend per TV household on subscription TV and video will grow from $101.25 in 2020 to a peak of $122.74 in 2028, mainly due to rising prices, before a slight dip to $122.04 by 2030. This steady increase assumes that consumers are willing to pay more for premium content, bundled services, and multiple subscriptions.

“As the US video market matures, growth is no longer about adding new households — it’s about optimiaing value,” commented Michael Goodman, Research Director at Parks Associates. “Consumers are stacking more services, gravitating toward ad-supported tiers, and demanding more flexibility. Our model shows a stable but fundamentally transformed market where streaming is the economic engine and pay TV becomes a smaller, more specialised segment.”