Fifty5Blue to deliver audience measurement in Ireland

Fifty5Blue has been selected by TAM Ireland as its new provider of audience measurement services for the Irish television and video market.

Subject to the completion of final contract negotiations, Fifty5Blue will be responsible for delivering a modern audience measurement solution designed to meet the needs of broadcasters, advertisers and agencies.

Fifty5Blue will establish a nationally representative panel of 1,050 households using its measurement technology – combining People Meter and Focal Meter – to deliver cross-platform viewing measurement across TV sets, tablets, PCs and smartphones. Recruitment for the panel is expected to begin shortly with the new service planned to launch in January 2028.

Fifty5Blue – formerly Kantar Media – brings experience in television and video audience measurement across more than 80 international markets.

Jill McGrath, CEO of TAM Ireland, commented: “Fifty5Blue’s technical expertise and understanding of international measurement standards, and commitment to collaboration were clear throughout the selection process. We look forward to partnering closely together to deliver a measurement system that continues to serve the needs of the Irish market.”

Patrick Béhar, Global CEO, Fifty5Blue, added: “We are thrilled that TAM Ireland has chosen Fifty5Blue as its partner to deliver the next generation of measurement in Ireland. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams and continues to demonstrate our capability to provide cutting-edge technology and innovation in audience measurement – as part of our broad commitment to bring clarity to an increasingly complex media landscape.”