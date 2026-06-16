Narvinger named Ericsson President and CEO

Ericsson has announces that Per Narvinger has been appointed President and CEO by the Board of Directors, replacing Börje Ekholm who has decided to step down as CEO of Ericsson.

Narvinger joined Ericsson in 1997 and has experience from different areas of the telecoms and ICT industry, including research and standardisation, development, product management and sales. Narvinger has worked in various senior leadership roles where he has engaged with key customers globally. He has also had long-term assignments in Australia and Spain. Most recently, Narvinger has headed Business Area Networks since March 2025, and prior to that he headed Business Area Cloud Software and Services since 2022.

Jan Carlson, Chair of Ericsson’s Board of Directors, commented: “The Board is pleased to announce that Per Narvinger has been appointed CEO of Ericsson as of October 1st. He has deep technical knowledge of our industry as well as extensive commercial experience and has proved himself in several key leadership positions. The Board is very pleased to welcome Per into this role at a very important time for the company.”

Narvinger said: “It is a great honor to step into this role in a company where I have spent my entire professional career. It has been a pleasure working with Börje in our joint efforts to create a stronger Ericsson. This is a pivotal time in our industry. As AI continues to industrialise, this will increasingly require advanced connectivity solutions, an area where Ericsson is leading. With our extraordinary employees who are cementing technology leadership as a foundation for success, we will continue to provide great value to our customers. I look forward to taking up the role as President and CEO of this amazing company.”

After more than nine years as President and CEO of Ericsson, and 20 years as a member of the Board of Directors, Ekholm will retire from the Company, stepping down from his role as President and CEO on September 30th and thereafter acting as executive advisor to the new CEO until June 15th 2027.

Carlson continued: “Börje’s tenure as CEO of Ericsson is defined by extraordinary leadership and strategic advancements. During his almost 10 years as CEO, we’ve seen Ericsson solidifying its position as the leading provider of trusted communications networks. Today, Ericsson’s global market position is stronger than ever thanks to his strategic vision and global leadership. Börje has challenged traditional thinking and has positioned the company for long-term success. I would like to extend my and the entire Board’s gratitude to Börje for his efforts.”

Ekholm added: “When I stepped in as CEO in 2017, the company faced considerable headwinds. Since then we have turned Ericsson around and emerged as a global communications and technology leader. Today, Ericsson is driving the transformation of mobile connectivity by changing how networks are used and commercialised, and we are leading the industry into the next stage of AI: the physical AI era. It is our ability to innovate, to adapt and to compete globally that continues to define us. With Per Narvinger as CEO, Ericsson will have the right leader to continue developing this great company. I want to thank the Board, my Executive Team and all of my great colleagues at Ericsson.”