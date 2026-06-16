ITVX scores best 7 day performance since 2024

ITV reports that its ITVX streaming platform has delivered its most successful seven-day performance in nearly two years, attracting 110 million streams between June 8th and 14th. This marks the platform’s best weekly total since July 2024, driven by England’s friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando, a strong start to the FIFA World Cup, and the enduring popularity of reality series Love Island and ITV’s flagship soap operas Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

The record-breaking week also saw a key milestone on June 11th, with ITVX surpassing 20 million streams in a single day for the first time since the 2024 Euros, driven by live streaming for the World Cup’s first match and the opening ceremony, alongside significant catch-up audiences for Love Island, and viewing to the soaps.

The opening clash, seeing Mexico defeat South Africa 2-0, has already secured ITV’s highest peak audience of the year so far, with 7.7 million viewers. Driven by tournament momentum, ITV1 then recorded its biggest weekend (average audience across Saturday and Sunday) since March 2025. June 14th’s Netherlands v Japan fixture peaked with 6 million viewers, claiming the spot as ITV’s third biggest audience of the year (following the opening match and the ‘Corredale‘ episode in January). Meanwhile, Germany’s opening group game against Curacao, also on June 14th, peaked at 5.9 million viewers. Across the tournament so far, ITV has delivered four out of the top five peak audiences to date.

Love Island continues to drive significant streaming volumes on ITVX, with the first 14 episodes of the current series generating 34 million streams. Love Island (Including Love Island All Stars) remains the number 1 title on ITVX so far in 2026.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale, which are available at 7am on ITVX on day of transmission, continue their popularity in streaming, attracting nearly 11 million streams across the seven days.

ITV will broadcast England’s opening group match against Croatia on June 17th, kicking off live from Dallas at 9pm.