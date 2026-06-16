HBO Max now live in NZ, Vietnam

HBO Max is now available in New Zealand and Vietnam, completing its rollout in key Southeast Asian and ANZ markets. Warner Bros Discovery’s SVoD’s service brings subscribers blockbusters movies, award-winning series, iconic hits and family favourites from popular entertainment brands such as HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network and more.

In the coming months, fans can look forward to a slate of exclusive premieres, including HBO Original House of the Dragon season 3 (pictured) on June 22nd, Max Original Stuart Fails to Save the Universe in July, DC Studios’ Lanterns in August and the first season of the new Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, debuting at Christmas.

Subscribers can also stream HBO and Max Originals such as The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones and The Pitt, legacy favourites, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and the entire movie collection of Harry Potter. Award-winning programming, such as True Detective: Night Country, The Penguin, Sinners and One Battle After Another, and recent cinema hits such as Superman, The Bride! and Wuthering Heights” and more are also available on HBO Max. In Vietnam, the service will also feature exclusive Korean entertainment including The Legend of Kitchen Soldier with Park Ji-hoon and Filing For Love with Shin Hae-sun.

James Gibbons, President of APAC at Warner Bros Discovery, commented “HBO Max is now live in more than 35 APAC markets, with today’s launches in New Zealand and Vietnam rounding out the key rollouts in Southeast Asia and ANZ. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2026 – including highly anticipated must-watch moments like House of the Dragon season three and the new Harry Potter series – we’re confident that the region will continue to contribute meaningfully to HBO Max’s global growth.”