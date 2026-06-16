BBC News is reportedly preparing to announce a major round of job cuts designed to save some £500 million (€578.3m) across the corporation. The number of job cuts, which are likely to be announced this week, could be in the hundreds. The BBC News department currently employing around a quarter of the 21,500 workforce at the BBC, and 10 per cent of the total figure is facing the axe.

The new comes with the new BBC director general, Matt Brittin, at the helm. Brittin is said to be more keen on making broad cuts – such as doing away with entire departments and/or programmes – rather than identifying considerably smaller savings within operations. Plans for the cuts, however, were already being drawn up before his arrival as the corporation’s leaders continue negotiations with ministers over its future funding.

Signs of the corporation’s attempts to save money have already come to light the during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The BBC has chosen to have its presenters and pundits cover the tournament from a studio in Salford, near Manchester, rather than in one of the host cities: US, Canada and Mexico.

Reacting to the news, Philippa Childs, the head of the Bectu trade union, said: “News of impending cuts across the BBC brings the importance of a sustainable funding model into sharp focus. In the era of fake news, high-quality independent news programming is even more important and its integrity must be preserved. The BBC also produces some of the best dramas, entertainment and documentaries in the world, with a uniquely British flavour. It is a necessary outpost against the homogenisation of content and a huge part of what makes British culture unique.”