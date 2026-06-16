Spain: RTVE takes 60% audience share for Spain vs Cape Verde
June 16, 2026
Spain’s opening World Cup game against Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15th was the most watched TV content of the year so far with an average of 7,322,000 spectators – peaking at 8.85 million viewers – and a 60.4 per cent audience share.
More than 11 million spectators (11,258,000) tuned into the match against Cape Verde at some point on the La 1 channel, which ended in a 0-0 draw.
On streaming service RTVE Play, the match was followed live by 943,233 total unique visitors, becoming the most watched match of these early World Cup days. The most watched minute is at the edge of the break with 372,692 concurrent spectators.
Spain’s next match is against Saudi Arabia on June 21st.