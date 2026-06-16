Spain: RTVE takes 60% audience share for Spain vs Cape Verde

Spain’s opening World Cup game against Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15th was the most watched TV content of the year so far with an average of 7,322,000 spectators – peaking at 8.85 million viewers – and a 60.4 per cent audience share.

More than 11 million spectators (11,258,000) tuned into the match against Cape Verde at some point on the La 1 channel, which ended in a 0-0 draw.