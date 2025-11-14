Data: Netflix overtakes Prime Video as leading US SVoD

Parks Associates has released its annual Top 10 List of US SVOD Services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2025 from the firm’s Streaming Video Tracker. The top two streaming leaders switched positions from 2024, with Netflix now above Prime Video (for the first time since 2021) and Hulu taking third position over Disney+.

Hulu’s leap past Disney+ this quarter is due to its agreement with Charter to distribute Hulu to Charter Select subscribers and reflects the growing influence of broadband partnerships in the streaming landscape. The Charter deal highlights how distribution strategy, not just content, is an important factor in shaping market leadership.

Parks Associates estimates that 91 per cent of all US internet households have a streaming service and 46 per cent are now using free ad-based services, creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services. Roughly 80 per cent of leading SVoD players now operate a subscription plus advertising model.

“Hulu’s jump past Disney+ is a result of smart distribution strategy,” said Michael Goodman, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. “The Charter deal gave Hulu instant access to millions of households, reinforcing how vital partnerships between broadband providers and streamers have become in defining the new entertainment bundle, and the ability to scale.”

2025 Top 10 List of US SVOD (Subscription Streaming Video) Services

Netflix Prime Video Hulu Disney+ Peacock Paramount+ HBO Max (Max) Apple TV+ YouTube Premium ESPN+

Disney also made significant changes to its apps, integrating Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ and creating a unified ecosystem that amplifies cross-promotion and advertising potential. This convergence allows Disney to deliver a more targeted, data-driven ad experience and position its streaming portfolio as one of the most powerful advertising platforms in the market.

With Warner Bros Discovery reportedly exploring strategic options, a potential sale to a major streaming rival like Netflix, Disney, or Amazon could further accelerate industry consolidation and reshape the balance of power.