On average, Swedes watch 2.5 hours of video per day. The total viewing time has remained stable over a long period. What is changing is how people watch, reports Mediaivision.

In just a year, traditional TV has dropped by 15 minutes in daily viewing time per person. That time is moving to digital platforms – streaming services and social video – which together now account for 70 per cent of all video viewing in the country.

“The competition for viewing time looks completely different today. Social video is driving the change and has already surpassed traditional TV among several younger audiences,” commentyed Adrian Grande, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have quickly established themselves as major video services in Sweden. Growth is particularly strong among 15–34-year-olds, where traditional TV has long been losing relevance.

“Among young people, the shift has already happened. This is not a trend – it’s the new normal,” added Grande.

Traditional TV has long been a reach driver for advertisers. That is now being rapidly redistributed.

“The winners will be those who succeed in capturing audiences online and adapting to new formats. This impacts both content strategies and advertising investments,” concluded Grande.