Report: 2 in 3 Spanish homes using VoD

Traditional television continues to lose ground in Spain. According to a report from EAE Business School, two out of three Spanish households now subscribe to at least one streaming platform – a sign that on-demand entertainment has become the new norm.

The shift isn’t just about technology – it’s about generations. Homes with children watch around 80 minutes of subscription content a day, compared to 65 minutes in child-free households. And when it comes to teens, the balance tips even further: between YouTube, Twitch and paid platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, Spanish teenagers spend an average of 105 minutes a day streaming.

Millennials and Gen Z are leading the charge, racking up as much as 16 hours of streaming every week.

For Spanish viewers, streaming is no longer optional – it’s essential. The report shows that 45 per cent of users maintain a subscription for exclusive series, films or sports; while 30 per cent appreciate the easy interfaces and multi-device access; and 25 per cent praise the wide, high-quality catalogues.

Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ top the loyalty charts, driven by slick algorithms and endless content choices. “The living room has turned into a cinema, a video store and a gaming hall all at once,” commented Héctor Premuda, professor at EAE Business School and author of the study. “Streaming platforms have gone from being a luxury to a fixed part of the family budget.”

But convenience comes at a price — quite literally. Subscription fees have shot up 81.7 per cent between 2015 and 2025, while general inflation in Spain rose just 18.5 per cent. That means streaming has become four times more expensive than the cost of living. Consequently, many have turned to account sharing or switched to free, ad-supported tiers, as platforms experiment with hybrid business models to keep audiences hooked.

EAE predicts this hybrid future will soon dominate: ad-free streaming for those who can afford it, and free but ad-filled options for everyone else. The big challenge ahead? Finding the right balance between price, content and flexibility.

Perhaps the biggest change of all is how people now watch. The report finds that families no longer share a single TV moment’. Instead, every household member watches something different — often at the same time, on different screens.

But with so many subscriptions and so much content, a new problem is emerging: subscription fatigue. Many users say they’re overwhelmed or simply not getting their perceived money’s worth. The top reasons for cancelling are high prices (up to 41 per cent), unappealing content (up to 53 per cent), and low usage (around 20 per cent).

As Spain’s entertainment habits continue to evolve, one thing’s certain: the TV remote no longer rules the living room. The future of entertainment is streamed, scrolled and personalised — one screen at a time.