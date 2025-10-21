Data: Kimmel suspension sees spike in Disney+ cancellations

Disney+ and Hulu saw a spike in cancellation rates in August and September – doubling from around 4 and 5 per cent to 8 and 10 per cent respectively – with suggestions the spike was caused by the (albeit brief) cancellation of the Jimmy Kimmel Live US talk show.

According to data released by analytics form Antenna, churn rates had held fairly steady all year before doubling following the Kimmel furore.

Kimmel was suspended for making MAGA jokes relating to the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Disney, which owns ABC – the US broadcast network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live – said at the time that it suspended the show because it “felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive”. FCC chairman Brendan Carr had also threatened affiliate broadcast licences if they did not “take action” against Kimmel,

After significant backlash, including an ACLU-backed open letter signed by over 400 Hollywood stars, Disney bowed to pressure and allowed Kimmel to resume his show.

Disney’s move to suspend Kimmel also coincided with its announcement of previously planned increases to subscription plans, which could also have been a factor in the spike in cancellations.