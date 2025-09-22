Congress Democrats call for Carr “censorship” investigation

US Congress Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr (D-NJ), Communications and Technology Subcommittee Ranking Member Doris Matsui (D-CA), and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Ranking Member Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY) have called on the FCC Inspector General to launch an investigation into what they call Chairman Brendan Carr’s “illegal and unconstitutional censorship campaign”, including punishing broadcasters for carrying Jimmy Kimmel’s show and abusing his authority as related to the merger between Paramount and Skydance.

“Chairman Carr’s most recent abuse of authority constituted his most transparent act of illegal and unconstitutional censorship to date,” they state, “This week, he used his position as FCC Chairman to launch an illegal campaign to remove Jimmy Kimmel from the nation’s airwaves. This move was months, if not years, in the making,” the Ranking Members wrote to Inspector General Fara Damelin.

The Democratic Committee leaders explained that on September 17th, Carr appeared on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast, during which he issued an explicit threat to Disney/ABC that FCC would take action if the company did not punish Kimmel for his speech. Carr also called on ABC affiliate stations to refuse to air Kimmel’s show.

Specifically, Carr said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Carr was referencing comments Kimmel had made on his show days previously, which did not garner much attention at the time. Yet it was only hours after Carr threatened broadcasters on Johnson’s podcast that the announcement was made Kimmel’s show would be indefinitely taken off the air.

“The timeline speaks for itself — Chairman Carr publicly threatened the licences of several broadcasters and directly recommended both the curtailing of protected speech and punishment for protected speech,” they allege. “This is censorship. And such censorship is prohibited both by the Communications Act and the Constitution,” the Ranking Members wrote. “Chairman Carr’s use of his office and any official resources in furtherance of an illegal and unconstitutional campaign of censorship constitutes a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a lack of appropriate policies and procedures at the agency.”

The Democratic Committee leaders continued: “Chairman Carr’s unprecedented and abusive actions warrant immediate and thorough investigation by your office. There is ongoing and unprecedented abuse of FCC authority weaponising the agency in a way that violates regulated entities’ Constitutional rights and personally benefits the President.”

The lawmakers concluded by underscoring that the Inspector General is entitled to full access to all Commission records and requesting that the Inspector General use its authorities to investigate Carr’s actions and the policies and procedures being used at FCC.