Titan OS signs ad deal with Tubi UK

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a partnership with Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service, granting Titan OS exclusive access to Tubi’s advertising inventory in the UK. The deal covers pre-roll and mid-roll advertising on Tubi, which launched in the UK in 2024, and unlocks new opportunities for audience engagement and monetisation on Connected TV.

Tubi, part of the Fox Corporation, reaches over 100 million monthly active users offering a collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals. It has become one of the most popular destinations for streaming entertainment in the US — and is now expanding its presence in the UK.

Under this agreement, Titan OS will act as the exclusive sales partner for Tubi’s AVoD inventory across all CTV platforms, leveraging its in-house sales teams and SSP partners to bring campaigns to market. Both companies will also collaborate on advanced data innovation, combining insights from Tubi, Philips TVs, and JVC TVs to deliver targeted campaigns and enhance ad experiences.

“This partnership with Tubi is a milestone in our mission to redefine how brands connect with audiences through Connected TV,” commented James Collins, CRO at Titan OS. “By combining Titan OS’s powerful data capabilities with Tubi’s high-quality content and audiences, we are offering advertisers a unique opportunity to unlock the full potential of AVoD.”

“At Tubi, we are committed to offering advertisers innovative ways to reach audiences that are 100 per cent addressable while providing viewers with a free premium entertainment experience that’s personalized to their tastes,” said Ross Appleton, GM, UK at Tubi. “Our partnership with Titan OS allows us to combine Tubi’s rich content collection with Titan OS’s cutting-edge data and sales expertise, creating a powerful proposition for both advertisers and viewers.”