WBD UK appoints Sky Media as ad sales partner

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced the appointment of Sky Media as its ad sales partner in the UK & Ireland in a multi-year agreement. Under the new deal, Sky Media will represent WBD’s linear television entertainment and sport brands in the UK and Ireland from January 2026. As the fifth largest commercial broadcaster in the UK, the portfolio includes Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, DMAX, Food Network, Quest, Quest Red, Really, TLC, TNT Sports and more. Sky Media will also be responsible for advertising sales across WBD’s streaming services, including discovery+ and HBO Max, set to launch in the region in early 2026.

Mike Rich, WBD Group SVP Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, commented: “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Sky Media, appointing them as our advertising sales partner in the UK & Ireland from January 2026. With the exciting launch of HBO Max in the UK & Ireland next year, combined with our strength in linear, streaming and across live sport, it’s an incredible opportunity for us to simplify and streamline access to Warner Bros. Discovery’s unique inventory in market via this partnership with Sky Media. WBD’s UK Ad Sales team will work with Sky Media to continue to support advertisers and agencies in developing creative bespoke partnerships that leverage the strength of our brands and franchises.”

The new deal builds on Sky Media’s current role representing WBD in market, selling across many of WBD UK & Ireland’s linear television channels, including TNT Sports. WBD’s UK linear portfolio is combined with streaming service discovery+.