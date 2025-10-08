WBD UK appoints Sky Media as ad sales partner

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced the appointment of Sky Media as its ad sales partner in the UK & Ireland in a multi-year agreement.
Under the new deal, Sky Media will represent WBD’s linear television entertainment and sport brands in the UK and Ireland from January 2026. As the fifth largest commercial broadcaster in the UK, the portfolio includes Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, DMAX, Food Network, Quest, Quest Red, Really, TLC, TNT Sports and more. Sky Media will also be responsible for advertising sales across WBD’s streaming services, including discovery+ and HBO Max, set to launch in the region in early 2026.
Mike Rich, WBD Group SVP Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, commented: “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Sky Media, appointing them as our advertising sales partner in the UK & Ireland from January 2026. With the exciting launch of HBO Max in the UK & Ireland next year, combined with our strength in linear, streaming and across live sport, it’s an incredible opportunity for us to simplify and streamline access to Warner Bros. Discovery’s unique inventory in market via this partnership with Sky Media. WBD’s UK Ad Sales team will work with Sky Media to continue to support advertisers and agencies in developing creative bespoke partnerships that leverage the strength of our brands and franchises.”
The new deal builds on Sky Media’s current role representing WBD in market, selling across many of WBD UK & Ireland’s linear television channels, including TNT Sports. WBD’s UK linear portfolio is combined with streaming service discovery+.
Sky Media will work in close partnership with WBD’s UK & Ireland Ad Sales team who will continue to offer brand expertise for advertisers seeking sponsorship opportunities and broader partnerships. WBD UK & Ireland Ad Sales will also retain direct sales responsibility for its short-form digital advertising inventory across a range of entertainment and sports franchises on their social media platforms and YouTube.
Priya Dogra, Sky’s Chief Advertising and Group Data Officer, added: “We’re excited to be deepening our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery. Sky Media’s strength lies in helping advertisers build meaningful connections with audiences through the content they love. Together with WBD’s world-class sports and entertainment brands, and Sky Media’s unrivalled portfolio of premium platforms, we are in an even stronger position to help brands grow their influence across live, on-demand, and digital experiences.”