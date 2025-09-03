Gracenote elevates AI-powered entertainment experiences

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has announced the launch of a new product enabling TV platforms to deliver next-generation user experiences leveraging powerful Large Language Models (LLMs) and Gracenote entertainment data. The Gracenote Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server connects LLMs to Gracenote’s continually updated knowledge base and validates, corrects and enriches responses to entertainment queries in real-time. This ensures platforms can instantly return accurate and relevant information to users based on their content search inputs and discovery preferences.

Gracenote will initially roll out its Video MCP Server to enable CTV platforms and apps to benefit from the advantages of LLM-driven inference for search and discovery while mitigating their limitations. Dynamically connecting to any LLM, the product verifies and grounds responses in editorially-vetted Gracenote entertainment data. This enables advanced conversational search, personalised recommendations and discovery journeys leveraging a comprehensive collection of human-verified TV, movie and sports data.

With the Gracenote Video MCP Server, TV platforms can answer queries, recommend programming or drive tune-in based on a vast range of parameters such as:

Show me the episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in which Jake references Die Hard.

The Academy Awards are on this week. List the twenty highest-grossing Oscar-winning films from the last ten years.

Where can I watch the Dodgers game tonight?

In addition to powering advanced entertainment search and discovery, the product enriches LLM responses with related programme imagery, availability information and standardised Gracenote content identifiers. This unlocks data harmonisation across different sources and allows linkage to related content such as reviews, trailers and ratings making query responses more useful, authoritative and rich.

“Gracenote content data and IDs have long served as the source of truth for the global entertainment industry,” commented Tyler Bell, SVP, Product at Gracenote. “With the launch of the Gracenote Video MCP Server, we’re introducing a new wave of offerings leveraging both our data and technology to help platforms solve big problems around engineering and harmonisation. We look forward to helping our customers deliver elevated user experiences that position them for success against key engagement and monetisation objectives in the AI age.”

The Gracenote Video MCP Server is the first product from the company’s new suite of AI offerings developed to enable breakthrough content search and discovery capabilities. As consumers increasingly rely on AI and LLMs across all facets of their daily lives, Gracenote says that its human-verified data will serve as the source of truth for all entertainment experiences across Video, Sports and Music.