Analysis: UK ranks 2nd in fixed internet performance

With an overall score of 126,638 nPoints, the UK ranks just behind Romania (128,587 nPoints) in the ranking of the most efficient fixed internet connections between January and May 2026.

This analysis, conducted by nPerf, covers 20 countries with land areas ranging from 119,000 to 477,000 km² – a scope that includes diverse territories such as Sweden, Vietnam, and Morocco. Such a score reflects a seamless user experience, whether for watching films in UHD without interruption or for quickly switching between multiple tabs.

Narrow gap with leaders, significant lead over the average

The UK achieves a score of 126,638 nPoints, placing it just 1,949 nPoints behind Romania, the top-ranked country. Sweden (126,415 nPoints) and Norway (123,768 nPoints) follow closely, with respective gaps of 223 and 2,870 nPoints compared to the UK. At the other end of the spectrum, the UK significantly outperforms nations like Senegal (77,421 nPoints) and Tunisia (60,427 nPoints), where overall performance remains 49,217 to 66,211 nPoints lower.

This score aggregates several technical criteria – such as download speed, connection stability, and streaming quality – to reflect a daily user experience. For instance, a high score enables smooth viewing of 4K content without buffering, or downloading large files in seconds. Conversely, lower scores may indicate slowdowns during videoconferencing or prolonged wait times for loading complex web pages.

Consistent performance among mid-sized countries

The analysis of the 20 countries in this scope reveals a wide range of 68,401 nPoints between the top-ranked country (Romania) and the lowest (Tunisia). With its score, the UK is positioned in the top tier, alongside European countries like Poland (116,784 nPoints) and Germany (112,635 nPoints), as well as geographically distant nations such as New Zealand (104,391 nPoints) and Paraguay (103,395 nPoints).

These differences translate into distinct usage patterns: in the highest-ranked countries, users benefit from, for example, more stable very high-definition streaming or near-instantaneous website loading, while lower-ranked countries may face limitations for simultaneous activities (such as downloading a file while watching a video). With its position, the UK offers a balance of speed, stability, and responsiveness, essential for connected households or professionals working remotely.