Data: EPL sponsorship a digital goldmine for advertisers

Ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off, data has shown the league’s official partners experienced significant audience engagement growth through the 2024/25 season. The data, from dtech firm Quantcast, highlighted that Barclays topped the league of addressable audience growth throughout the season.

The Premier League partners table highlights the growth of open internet addressable audience comparing the first month of the season (August 2024) with the last month (May 2025).

Premier League partners table

Barclays – 512% Nike – 421% Guinness – 279% Panini – 161% EA Sports – 94% Oracle – 80% Football Manager – 54%

The data showcases the clear benefit brands witness through being associated with a product that’s responsible for almost half of the UK’s TV export revenue.

Women’s football continues its significant upwards trajectory too, as data shows the addressable audience for the women’s game grew by a significant 590 per cent throughout last season.

Barclays and Nike outperforming the other partners while being affiliated with both the Premier League and Women’s Super League suggests this isn’t solely due to the success of the Lionesses at Euro 2025 – it’s an increase in engagement that’s set to continue.

Nisha Ridout, marketing director at Quantcast, commented: “The Premier League is one of the UK’s most recognisable brands worldwide yet many don’t consider the beneficial impact its partners experience during the season. Our data highlights exactly that, with open internet addressable audience growth ranging from Football Manager securing a more than respectable 54 per cent growth, to Barclays experiencing a sixfold increase over the ten month season. It’s not just official partners that can take advantage of the eyes on club football throughout the year though. Marketing teams should take stock of the popularity of football across the UK and consider how they can target very engaged audiences to align with peak moments in the calendar. Taking an omnichannel approach to advertising, aligned to significant events like Premier League fixtures, really can be the difference between hitting ad objectives, and exceeding all expectations.”

The data comes as Sky has announced record sponsorship for its Premier League broadcasts.