12.2m watch Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory on BBC

A peak live audience of 12.2 million watched England’s historic back-to-back Women’s Euro final on July 27th across all BBC platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters. Online, the BBC Sport’s live page also pulled in 11.4 million views as fans kept updated to see which country would come out on top.

The unprecedented victory, which saw the Lionesses retain their title as European Champions, peaked at 11.6 million on BBC One – 59 per cent of all TV audiences – with an additional 4.2 million streams of the match on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Overall, the tournament was streamed 15.5 million times across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app – 20 per cent of these were from the 16-35 age group. The BBC’s TV coverage alone also reached 22.1 million.

With digital clips and highlights of every match, BBC Sport social media accounts recorded 231 million total views across the tournament. Some 45 per cent (104 million) of those views came from TikTok (the highest proportion of any platform) and the audience on BBC Sport’s Women’s Football TikTok account over the last four weeks was 76 per cent under 34-year-olds (39.3 per cent under 24s, 36.7 per cent 25-34).

Lucy Bronze strapping her own leg in the quarter final against Sweden was the most viewed clip from the tournament with 12.5 million views across BBC Sport social channels (TikTok, Instagram and Facebook).

On BBC Sounds, live commentary on Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra had over 1.1 million – a 122 per cent increase from 2022.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “This final was a landmark moment in sporting history. The kind of moment people will remember exactly where they were when they watched it. The incredible Lionesses took us on an emotional rollercoaster, and millions were hooked on BBC coverage from start to finish – from live streaming post-match analysis to millions following our live page and younger audiences in huge numbers on social media. Just because the tournament stops there, our coverage doesn’t. We’ve got live WSL matches every match week, highlights, clips and more from next season, and you can follow everything on our Women’s Football TikTok.”

BBC Sport and ITV have also secured the rights to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.