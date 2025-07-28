BBC, ITV to share FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

As England’s Lionnesses celebrated their Euro 2025 victory, beating Spain on penalties, BBC Sport and ITV have announced that they’ve secured the joint rights to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, ensuring that the biggest tournament in women’s football remains free-to-air for UK audiences.

The tournament, consisting of 32 teams, kicks off on June 24th 2027 and will be the first Women’s World Cup to take place in South America. Eight cities will hist 64 games, with the final taking place on July 25th.

BBC Sport and ITV have partnered to share TV rights equally. Games will be split across both broadcasters, with both airing the final.

BBC Sport will deliver live match coverage across TV and BBC iPlayer. In addition, BBC Sport’s digital platforms will offer real-time clips, in-depth highlights, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes content available across the BBC Sport website, app and social media accounts. The agreement also includes live audio coverage, with every moment tournament captured through BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds.

ITV will deliver live match coverage across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX. Highlights of every match will be available for viewers on ITVX and across ITV’s social channels. ITV will also continue to be the home of the Lionesses, airing all of England’s qualifying matches and friendlies on ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX ahead of the tournament.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “BBC Sport has been a longstanding champion of women’s football, helping to elevate the game to where it is today – a sport experiencing unprecedented growth in popularity and reach across BBC Sport platforms. From domestic leagues to major international tournaments, we’ve brought the defining moments to millions across the UK already, including this summer’s Women’s Euro. Extending our partnership with FIFA alongside ITV ensures that the drama and spectacle of the Women’s World Cup remains free-to-air, continuing to inspire audiences across the UK, and bring in new fans of the game.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, added: “ITV is proud to play a key role in supporting the tremendous growth of women’s football in the UK. ITV Sport is the home of the Lionesses and it’s vital we ensure tournaments like the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 remains free-to-air for generations of football fans to enjoy, with support of the game at an all time high. ITV’s coverage of the Lionesses victory over Italy in the UEFA Women’s EUROs 2025 Semi-Final delivered ITV’s biggest peak audience of the year with 10.2 million people tuning in, highlighting the brilliant support and interest in women’s football. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 is sure to be another standout tournament and we look forward to continuing our relationship with both FIFA and the BBC.”