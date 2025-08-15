Sky Media reports record Premier League sponsorship deal

Sky Media has revealed its Premier League partner line-up as it readies for the 2025/26 season, welcoming four new brand partners, expanding the deal to a record six sponsors. This milestone marks the single largest Premier League investment in Sky’s history, delivering commercial growth and brand impact across broadcast, digital and social channels.

From August 15th, Sky Sports’ four new whistle-to-whistle sponsors include Guinness, Coca-Cola, Uber Eats and The British Army. They will feature across live Premier League coverage and also feature in branded content activations. They join returning partners bet365, which continues its sponsorship of pre- and post-match coverage, and EA, which expands its multi-year partnership to deliver digital and social content tailored to fans.

Brett Aumuller, Managing Director, Sky Media, commented: “This is a landmark moment for Sky Media. With four brand-new brand partners joining our Premier League roster, it marks the largest ever investment into our award-winning coverage spanning TV, digital and social. Sky Media really is the Home of Sport for advertisers and with our biggest ever year of football ahead, we’re looking forward to helping our partners connect with fans up and down the country on its biggest stage.”

This season’s expanded offering includes sponsorship of featured social clips across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok – and for the first time, a dedicated branded content pot, giving sponsors the opportunity to co-create content with Sky Sports talent and amplify their presence beyond live match moments. With at least 215 matches per season, a record number to be shown on Sky Sports, each brand will enjoy equal visibility across Sky Sports’ platforms, including broadcast, VoD, social and digital platforms.

Deb Caldow, Category Marketing Director, Guinness GB, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sky Sports for the upcoming season. At Guinness, we know that sport experiences are best shared with others; and it’s our mission to elevate these shared moments for football fans across the year – be that at the pub or at home. For decades, Sky Sports have enabled football followers to witness their team’s most memorable moments – and we believe that this new partnership will enable us to bring more fans together to enjoy and celebrate the sport they love.”

Javier Meza, President of EMEA Marketing at Coca-Cola, commented: “The ritual of watching a match together – whether in a stadium, at a pub, or at home – is a kind of magic that unites millions, and at Coca-Cola, we’ve always been about sharing moments of joy. We are incredibly proud to partner with Sky Sports, the home of the Premier League, to be a part of the story for the 2025/26 season and beyond”.

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “This is about more than logo placement. It’s about joining the rhythm of British life. Football is a shared national passion, and food is how we celebrate, commiserate and connect. Whether it’s a full-on feast with friends or a quiet takeaway for one, Uber Eats will be there – from the pre-match nerves to the final whistle.”

Major General Joe Fossey – Director of Army Recruiting, added: “The British Army is proud to sponsor Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2025/26 Premier League. Many of our core values such as discipline, loyalty, courage and respect are shown every week in the Premier League. The sponsorship offers a powerful platform to highlight the exciting opportunities that we offer, while celebrating the spirit of belonging that football, its supporters and the Army all share.”

The Premier League season kicks off today [August 15th] with Liverpool vs Bournemouth (KO 8pm) live on Sky Sports, and culminates on May 31st 2026.