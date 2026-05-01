Subs sue to block Paramount / WBD

A group of Paramount+ subscribers have launched a federal antitrust challenge against the acquisition. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, seeks to halt Paramount Skydance’s planned $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), on the grounds that the combination would severely damage competition across several key entertainment sectors and ultimately harm US consumers.

Paramount Skydance brings together assets from its recent takeover of Paramount Global, including the Paramount Pictures film studio, the Paramount+ streaming service, the Pluto TV AVoD platform, and a portfolio of broadcast and cable networks such as CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Showtime. WBDy contributes its own extensive holdings, including the Warner Bros film and TV studios, the HBO Max streaming platform, the Discovery Channel, HGTV, the Food Network, and additional cable channels focused on lifestyle and reality programming. Together, the companies would control an enormous share of premium content production, distribution, and exhibition, spanning theatrical releases, subscription streaming, and traditional television.

Plaintiffs, who describe themselves as regular consumers of films and national news broadcasts, contend that the merger would violate Section 7 of the Clayton Act by substantially lessening competition in three distinct markets, reports Bloomberg. The first involves the distribution of premium video programming, where the combined entity could gain greater leverage to increase subscription fees for streaming services and impose stricter terms on viewers. The second centres on national television news programming, where reduced independent oversight might lead to diminished editorial diversity and lower overall quality of information available to the public. The third focuses on theatrical film distribution, with allegations that the deal would shrink the number of movies released each year, limit genre and budget variety, and leave film goers with fewer choices at local cinemas.

Beyond the immediate merger, the complaint also questions the legality of Skydance’s earlier acquisition of Paramount Global itself. Lawyers assert that this previous transaction already removed Skydance as an independent competitor in the production of high-end film and television content, setting the stage for further consolidation that now threatens broader market harm. If the court agrees, the suit asks for a permanent injunction blocking the WBD transaction and an order requiring Paramount Skydance to sell off its existing stake in Paramount Global.