Sky Sports launching Multiview for supersized Super Sundays

At a press event at its Osterley HQ, Sky Sports has showcased how football fans will be able to follow this season’s Premier League action in new ways, with “supersized” Super Sunday coverage and innovations across TV, apps and social.

A partnership between Sky and the Premier League kicks off this week with an increase of exclusively live matches from 128 to a minimum of 215. This significant upweight in games all in one place includes every displaced match at 14.00 (as a result of Europa League fixtures) on Sundays; a first for any UK broadcaster.

For match weeks following midweek European action, when up to four matches may be played simultaneously due to fixture displacement, Super Sundays on Sky Sports will be supersized. For viewers wanting to follow all the live action, a new programme called Multiview will launch across all Sky TV platforms, NOW and the Sky Sports app, and will feature every live match concurrently. The Multiview format will moves from ground to ground covering all the goals and key moments, complete with dedicated commentary and half-time analysis. It will sit alongside all games available to watch individually.

“It’s not quite [NFL] Red Zone,” explained Gary Hughes, Director of Football. “It’s more like Soccer Saturday with screens. It’s something we trialed last season during the Carabao Cup and we just felt it was a good way of utilising the coverage that we’ve got.”

To end supersized Super Sundays, a new analysis and reaction show Extra Time will see Jamie Carragher dive into the key moments from all the day’s games. Broadcast on the biggest Sundays of the season with four or more Premier League matches, the hour-long programme will start at 19.30, following the flagship 16.30 fixture.

The Sky Sports Premier League presenting line-up has a new addition from this season with Mark Chapman bringing his wealth of broadcasting experience to the existing team of David Jones and Kelly Cates. Chapman, who joined Sky Sports in 2022, will continue to front Carabao Cup coverage as part of his expanded remit, as well as taking on MOTD duties at the BBC. The likes of Gary Neville, Carragher, Roy Keane, Daniel Sturridge, Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp will return to the presenting lineup, with additional guests joining throughout the season.

Through a partnership with new platform Fanalysis, supporter-driven player ratings, manager verdicts, and perspectives will feature in live match build-up, post-match reaction and across Sky Sports News, social and digital. Fans will also have access to instant vertical highlights in the Sky Sports app, giving a mobile-first experience of the action for the first time.

Chief Sports Officer for Sky, Jonathan Licht, commented: “This is a landmark season for Sky Sports and the Premier League. For the first time, we’ll bring fans over 215 live matches, including every 2pm kick-off on Super Sunday. We’re introducing new innovations like Multiview, new programmes like Super Sunday: Extra Time, and a new look schedule for Sky Sports News. From the moment the season kicks off, we’ll be helping fans stay across all the biggest stories and making sure they never miss a moment of the action.”

The 2025/26 season will launch with a new title track on Sky Sports Premier League coverage, a revamped version of the track G.O.A.T by Kasabian featuring Cristale. Originally from their Happenings album, Kasabian front-man Serge has rewritten and remixed the track for Sky Sports. Fans will hear it for the first time during Sky’s build-up to Liverpool vs Bournemouth on August 15th.

Sky is also introducing a range of new features to Sky Glass and Sky Stream throughout this season to enhance the sports viewing experience. Updates coming soon include on-screen match reminders across any channels in the TV guide for live sport. Team pages and the ability to add teams to Playlist will make it easier for fans to see their club’s upcoming matches and content across Sky Sports, other channels and apps, in one place. Fans will also be able to watch a game from the start if they’ve missed the beginning or replay the full match after the final whistle; these updates will also be coming to Sky Q soon.

Later this year, all live events currently streamed on Sky Sports+ via the Sky Sports app on TV will be integrated into the main Sky OS experience on Glass and Stream making matches easier to find and introducing the option to add these additional live streams to Playlist. On Sky Q, live events will continue to play via the Sky Sports app, which will also have a refreshed look.