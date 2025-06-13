France: YouTube main free animation offering

Along with linear television and SVoD, which has become the primary viewing platform for 4-14 year-olds in France, You Tube is also making inroads into French kids’ media consumption.

According to a study released by regulatory body Arcom at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, the platform has become the leading free of charge animation and kids offering in France. With 73.800 hours available in 2024, its animation line-up has grown 25-fold over the last 10 years.

“TV broadcasters, distributors and producers consider YouTube as a promotional window,” noted Arcom. Fifty-six per cent of the YouTube channels studied show animation works already available on a TV channel or a VoD platform. Ninety per cent of the videos are focused on children.”