France: LesVODays delivers TVoD sales surge

The French transactional VoD market saw a significant uplift in Electronic Sell-Through (EST) sales with the return of LesVODays, DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International’s flagship campaign in the region.

Now in its fourth wave, the January 2025 campaign delivered a 325 per cent uplift in EST sales volume and a 143 per cent uplift in EST sales value week-on-week, its highest incremental EST volume uplift to date. Analytics and data for 2025 are powered by AQOA.

Running from January 13th to 19th and supported by major film distributors including Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Pictures, Pathé Films, SND, Sony Pictures Entertainment France, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Warner Bros Discovery France, LesVODays offered French film fans a selection of the latest and classic movies to buy, without the need for a subscription or advertising at promotional prices. Offers were seen across French digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app, ARTE France, CanalVOD, Filmo, VOD from Orange TV, Pathé Home, PremièreMax, Rakuten TV, Videofutur, VIVA and Zeop.

Strategically timed and backed by a targeted media plan across Meta platforms, Catch-up TV on TF1+ and M6+ and display advertising across the Google network, LesVODays achieved an incremental Return-on-investment (ROI) of €3.43 for every €1 invested.

Romain Corler, partner at AQOA said: “The results of this campaign underline the importance of coordinated, insight-led marketing in driving growth for transactional video on demand.”

Yves Elalouf, President of the Syndicat de l’Edition Vidéo Numérique (SEVN), commented: “The SEVN is delighted with this TVoD cross-industry promotional event which represents a great opportunity to bring together main studios and partner to support the TVoD market growth.”

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at DEGI, added: “The results of this year’s LesVODays campaign speak volumes about the power of collaboration across the Home Entertainment industry. The coming together of studios and platform partners, all with the support of our colleagues at SEVN, has delivered notable growth and impact. Momentum behind LesVODays has never been stronger, with awareness at an all-time high, strengthening the value of digital ownership promotions in such a passionate film-loving region.”