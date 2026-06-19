HBO Max launching Moments ad format internationally

HBO Max has announced that Moments, a new contextual advertising capability for advertisers, will launch across select international territories by the end of 2026.

Developed to help brands connect more precisely and effectively with HBO Max’s audiences, Moments enables advertisers to tailor their messaging to the themes, settings and on-screen context viewers are engaging with across the HBO Max portfolio.

Moments is powered by KERV.ai’s advanced AI technology, which uses visual, audio, and contextual signals to identify relevant themes, sentiment and on-screen elements to bring brands closer to Warner Bros Discovery’s IP for deeper connections at scale. Through curated ‘Moments’ such as Cooking, Fashion, Beauty, Luxury Goods, Fitness and Wellness the solution enables advertisers to reach audiences in environments that align more closely with their messaging across the HBO Max content portfolio – wjere more than 25,000 moments have already been identified.

In the US, the capability has already delivered a 19 per cent lift in viewer engagement and a 13 per cent lift in purchase intent. The format is now being prepped to launch across European territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordics, and LatAm, including Brazil and Mexico

“The launch of Moments across international territories builds on Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader ambition to create smarter advertising opportunities rooted in the strength of its premium content and brands. At HBO Max, we want to help advertisers show up in ways that feel more relevant, more thoughtful and more effective,” commented Daniel Barnes, Head of Global Advertising Revenue, HBO Max. “Moments gives brands a powerful new way to align with the content viewers are already engaged with, while also supporting a better experience on the platform.”