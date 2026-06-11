TV ad investment rises 3.6%

TV strengthened its position as Spain’s leading advertising medium in April 2026, posting solid growth and reaffirming its importance for brands seeking mass reach and campaign effectiveness.

According to the latest figures released by InfoAdex, TV advertising investment reached €140.7 million during the month, representing a 3.6 per cent increase compared with April 2025, when spending totalled €135.8 million.

The results underline television’s continued dominance within the Spanish advertising market, where it remains the largest medium by advertising revenue despite increasing competition from digital platforms.

The positive trend also extended to the year-to-date figures. Between January and April 2026, television advertising investment amounted to €576.5 million, up 2.5 per cent from the €562.7 million recorded during the same period last year.

The data highlights television’s enduring appeal among advertisers, who continue to view the medium as one of the most effective channels for delivering large-scale audience reach, brand visibility and marketing impact.

While advertising budgets remain under pressure across several sectors, television has demonstrated notable resilience, maintaining its leadership position and attracting increased investment from marketers looking to maximise awareness and engagement.