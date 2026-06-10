SES plays key role in delivering World Cup

Satellite operator SES, along with its US-based subsidiary Intelsat, are helping deliver the World Cup football championship to broadcasters around the globe.

SES says it is delivering live tournament coverage from North America to broadcasters around the world, leveraging a hybrid distribution model that combines satellite, fibre, and IP for reliability “at massive scale”.

SES is no newcomer to handling major sporting events having previously played a role in delivering all 10 of the most-watched sporting events in history and can reach nearly 2.3 billion viewers globally.

SES is also bringing World Cup coverage into the skies. Through a newly announced inflight connectivity partnership with Viva Airlines, passengers can stream, chat and follow tournament action while flying. Additionally, on select Viva Airlines flights, SES is sponsoring complimentary Wi-Fi during Mexican national team match days, allowing travellers to stay connected to coverage in real time.

SES said the tournament showcases why satellite remains essential to live sports broadcasting, providing the scale, resilience, and reach required for global events while working alongside fibre and IP networks. The story is not just about football—it’s about the invisible infrastructure that makes global live sports possible, from broadcast centres and satellite networks to inflight connectivity and digital fan experiences.

“Distribution of an event at this scale is one of the most complex undertakings in sports broadcasting as it combines multiple technical and operational challenges to ensure a successful transmission,” commented Michele Gosetti, VP Media Sales Sports & Events at SES. “At SES, we are proud of our ability to deploy our global infrastructure, partnerships, and technical expertise to ensure that fans can experience every moment of the tournament.”