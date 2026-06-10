BBC announces competitive tender for Doctor Who

The BBC has providing an update on plans for its popular, long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who, revealing that a previously announced Christmas special has now been cancelled.

“As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC’s Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come,” said a statement from the corporation

“After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory,” added the BBC.

Details of the tender will be announced in due course.

The previously announced new Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies remains in production. In October 2025, Disney+ ended a partnership with BBC for global streaming rights to the series.

The BBC noted that it retains all IP in Doctor Who and that BBC Studios will continue to lead the global distribution of the series as well as licensing, consumer products, digital and immersive experiences.