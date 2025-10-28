Disney+ drops Doctor Who

The Disney+ streaming service is ending its partnership with the BBC and dropping sci-fi drama Doctor Who after just two seasons.

Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of drama, commented: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming [Doctor Who spin-off] The War Between the Land & the Sea. The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.”

“We can assure fans the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the Tardis remains at the heart of the BBC,” added Salt.

Disney+ held the global streaming rights for the show outside the UK and Ireland.

The 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special will be produced by BBC Studios alongside Bad Wolf. The War Between the Land & The Sea – a five episode series starring Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jemma Redgrave – is set to debut on the BBC before the end of 2025. A new animated series for CBeebies is also in development.