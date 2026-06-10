France: La chaîne L’Équipe channel now on Disney+

Disney+ customers in France can now stream La chaîne L’Équipe as part of ESPN on Disney+, bringing live sports including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the World Cup and World Championships in biathlon, the Spanish Super Cup, the Diamond League, the European Table Tennis Union circuit and the Dakar Rally. Through this collaboration, subscribers in France now have access to a live TV channel for the first time as part of their existing subscription.

Building on the launch of ESPN on Disney+ earlier this year, which brought marquee sporting events including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, la chaine L’Équipe further expands the range of live sports available on Disney+, alongside studio shows, documentaries, sports news and expert analysis.

Disney users can access the channel’s live programming effective immediately, including flagship shows such as L’Équipe du Soir, L’Équipe de Greg and L’Équipe de Choc offering sports news, analysis and discussion around major global competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “For nearly 30 years, la chaine L’Équipe has been part of the daily rhythm of sport in France and a trusted source of sports news and debate. We’re delighted to bring it to Disney+, helping our customers stay connected to one of France’s most recognised sports channels. This launch reflects our commitment to working closely with broadcasters and creating new opportunities for them to reach new and younger audiences on Disney+.”

Vincent Broussard, CEO of the TV division of Groupe L’Équipe, added: “This collaboration with Disney+ marks a new milestone for la chaine L’Équipe. It enables us to expand our reach while remaining true to our mission: sharing a passion for sport with the widest possible audience, delivering expertise recognised by all, and offering Disney+ customers must-see sporting events.”