A study from satellite communications specialist Viasat and industry body the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) has revealed drivers around the world say they regularly experience coverage ‘black spots’ and are willing to pay for satellite-powered services – especially when it comes to safety.

The number of ‘connected cars’ has grown in recent years, usually using 4G or 5G cellular connections to enable features such as emergency calls, entertainment, and breakdown assistance. With road traffic injuries leaving between 20 million and 50 million people with non-fatal injuries every year, automotive makers have continued to introduce new connected-safety features, for example SOS services which can detect serious collisions and automatically alert authorities via cellular.

Around three-quarters (76 per cent) of drivers surveyed say they experience mobile signal losses every week, with some frequent drivers saying they spend more than four hours a week on the road without signal. When assessing connected services, 75 per cent of drivers say they would be willing to pay for satellite-based connectivity.

The report shows that having an emergency call system was the top priority for many drivers, with 43 per cent selecting it as their most desirable satellite-enabled service. Similarly, real-time alerts for local hazards and traffic problems were seen as indispensable by 17 per cent of respondents, while traffic management during disaster situations was reported as crucial by 10 per cent.

The study also reveals critical regional differences. In Indonesia, for example, 66 per cent of drivers spend at least an hour a week outside of mobile coverage – double that observed in France (33 per cent). Similar challenges were reported in India and Brazil. This directly correlates with a heightened demand for dependable connectivity. Respondents in India, Indonesia, and Brazil show the highest willingness to pay for a satellite-based connection.

Looking ahead, drivers show willingness to pay more than a standard satellite bundle for premium broadband features, including 4K/8K video streaming or automated software updates. A substantial 45 per cent of respondents also showed interest in these higher data broadband satellite services.

Andy Kessler, Vice President, Enterprise at Viasat said: “This research shows drivers do have to deal with long periods without coverage and are excited about the possibilities of the satellite-connected car. Safety will be the first and primary benefit, but a huge range of futuristic applications could be unlocked by consistent, reliable, global connectivity. We’re determined to work with the automotive industry and the wider ecosystem to bring standards-based solutions to market and open those benefits to drivers as soon as possible.”

“Drivers are eager for satellite-based safety services that provide features such as emergency calls and real-time hazard alerts,” said Olaf Eckart, 5GAA WI Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Lead. “We take pride in our collaboration with top automakers, telecom providers, and technology partners, as we work together to advance the future of connected vehicles and improve safety, connectivity, and mobility for both drivers and communities.”

The report – The Great Connectivity Convergence: NTN in automotive – surveys 1,606 drivers across 10 countries, including the UK, USA, Indonesia, France, India, Canada, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and France, between October and November 2025. The survey asked drivers their views on possible satellite communication services, how important different connected car features are to them, and whether they would be willing to pay for these new satellite-powered options.